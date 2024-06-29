Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Purchases 155 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $672,196,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 324.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,815,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,924 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,043,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,251,000 after purchasing an additional 886,068 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,177,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $466,863,000 after purchasing an additional 714,376 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 173.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,062,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,937,000 after purchasing an additional 673,924 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $257,982.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,349,826.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $257,982.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,826.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $318,736.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,034.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,993 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,857 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $91.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.02 and a 200-day moving average of $89.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $68.75 and a 1-year high of $100.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.452 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 52.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCHP. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.06.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

