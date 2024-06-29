Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Purchases 554 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,149 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Comcast were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 60,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in Comcast by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,687,406 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $73,993,000 after buying an additional 121,279 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,182 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,438,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,056,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 10,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Up 2.3 %

CMCSA opened at $39.16 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

