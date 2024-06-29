Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report) by 63.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 984,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,690,880 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Indivior were worth $21,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Indivior in the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,743,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Indivior by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,899,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,081,000 after purchasing an additional 52,836 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Indivior in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,011,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Indivior by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 850,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,901,000 after purchasing an additional 128,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Indivior by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 826,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after purchasing an additional 345,556 shares during the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Indivior Stock Down 1.6 %
Indivior stock opened at $16.12 on Friday. Indivior PLC has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,612.00 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.05.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on Indivior in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.
Indivior Company Profile
Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.
