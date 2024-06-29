Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) PT Raised to $6.65

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $5.40 to $6.65 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Infinera in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Infinera has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.73.

Infinera Price Performance

NASDAQ:INFN opened at $6.09 on Friday. Infinera has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.12.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.68% and a negative net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $306.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.73 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Infinera will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Infinera

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

