Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN) Shares Sold by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJAN. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 259.1% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 0.9% in the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 37,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management raised its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 66.2% in the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 12,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.1% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 34,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJAN opened at $31.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.83. The stock has a market cap of $206.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.61. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $26.88 and a fifty-two week high of $33.21.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.