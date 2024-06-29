Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:XBJL) Shares Sold by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:XBJL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. owned about 0.52% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

BATS:XBJL opened at $32.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.76 million, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.43.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (XBJL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a one-year outcome period. XBJL was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

