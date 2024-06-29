Insider Buying: 3i Group (LON:III) Insider Acquires 770 Shares of Stock

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report) insider Jasi Halai purchased 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,020 ($38.31) per share, for a total transaction of £23,254 ($29,498.92).

Jasi Halai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 30th, Jasi Halai purchased 5 shares of 3i Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,866 ($36.36) per share, for a total transaction of £143.30 ($181.78).

3i Group Stock Performance

3i Group stock opened at GBX 3,066 ($38.89) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 666.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.09. 3i Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,843.50 ($23.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,180 ($40.34). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,955.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,662.20.

3i Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 34.50 ($0.44) per share. This is a positive change from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $26.50. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. 3i Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,217.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on III shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of 3i Group from GBX 2,815 ($35.71) to GBX 3,050 ($38.69) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Friday.

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

