Insider Buying: Byron Energy Limited (ASX:BYE) Insider Buys 2,000,000 Shares of Stock

Byron Energy Limited (ASX:BYE – Get Free Report) insider Paul Young bought 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$100,000.00 ($66,666.67).

Byron Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Byron Energy Company Profile

Byron Energy Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It holds working interests in various blocks located in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico, the United States. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

