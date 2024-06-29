Insider Buying: discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV) Insider Purchases 4,237 Shares of Stock

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV – Get Free Report) insider Simon Gibbins acquired 4,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 683 ($8.66) per share, for a total transaction of £28,938.71 ($36,710.28).

Shares of LON:DSCV opened at GBX 671 ($8.51) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 721.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 730.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £643.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,050.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. discoverIE Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 586 ($7.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 900 ($11.42).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.25 ($0.10) per share. This is an increase from discoverIE Group’s previous dividend of $3.75. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. discoverIE Group’s payout ratio is currently 5,454.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DSCV shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,030 ($13.07) price target on shares of discoverIE Group in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls; and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.

