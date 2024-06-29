Insider Selling: Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) Director Glauber Rosa Luvizotto sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.76, for a total transaction of C$21,900.00.

Aura Minerals Stock Down 4.1 %

ORA opened at C$11.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$11.77 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.21. The company has a market cap of C$831.48 million, a PE ratio of 164.43 and a beta of 0.45. Aura Minerals Inc. has a 12 month low of C$8.09 and a 12 month high of C$13.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.13.

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$178.06 million during the quarter. Aura Minerals had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.89%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aura Minerals Inc. will post 1.1825243 EPS for the current year.

Aura Minerals Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a $0.482 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Aura Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Aura Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 957.14%.

Separately, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Aura Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

Aura Minerals Company Profile

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. It operates through Minosa Mine, Apoena Mines, The Aranzazu Mine, Corporate, Almas, and Projects segments. The company primarily explores for gold and copper in Brazil, Mexico, and Honduras.

Further Reading

