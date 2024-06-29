Insider Selling: Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) CFO Sells 8,941 Shares of Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) CFO Joel M. Wine sold 8,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.80, for a total transaction of $1,151,600.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,491,175.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

MATX stock opened at $130.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.77. Matson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.04 and a 52 week high of $133.53.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $722.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.44 million. Matson had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.09%.

Several research analysts have commented on MATX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Matson from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Matson in a report on Friday, May 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MATX. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Matson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Matson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Matson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Matson by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 415 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

