Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,224 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.4% in the third quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 15,292 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 43,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,472,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 12,695 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 98,209 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,484,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3,966.5% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 85,600 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,060,000 after buying an additional 83,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $3,771,048.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,025,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,338 shares of company stock worth $11,894,344 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $193.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.13, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $199.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

