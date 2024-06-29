Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS) versus Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Financial Comparison

Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS – Get Free Report) and Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Intelligent Bio Solutions has a beta of 4.75, suggesting that its share price is 375% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Femasys has a beta of -2.79, suggesting that its share price is 379% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Intelligent Bio Solutions alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.0% of Intelligent Bio Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.3% of Femasys shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Intelligent Bio Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Femasys shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intelligent Bio Solutions -354.86% -210.36% -89.33% Femasys -1,420.59% -104.06% -73.32%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Intelligent Bio Solutions and Femasys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Intelligent Bio Solutions and Femasys, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intelligent Bio Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Femasys 0 0 3 0 3.00

Femasys has a consensus price target of $11.67, suggesting a potential upside of 923.39%. Given Femasys’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Femasys is more favorable than Intelligent Bio Solutions.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Intelligent Bio Solutions and Femasys’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intelligent Bio Solutions $1.26 million 4.75 -$10.63 million ($38.91) -0.05 Femasys $1.05 million 24.15 -$14.25 million ($0.84) -1.36

Intelligent Bio Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Femasys. Femasys is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intelligent Bio Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Femasys beats Intelligent Bio Solutions on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intelligent Bio Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc., a medical technology company, developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring, and diagnostic tests for patients and their primary health practitioners. It offers saliva glucose biosensor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also provides intelligent fingerprinting drug screening system, a revolutionizing portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields; and biosensor platform for biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities. The company was formerly known as GBS Inc. and changed its name to Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. in October 2022. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. is a subsidiary of Life Science Biosensor Diagnostics Pty Ltd.

About Femasys

(Get Free Report)

Femasys Inc., a biomedical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions to address unmet women healthcare needs worldwide. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination. It also develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing. The company offers its products to reproductive endocrinologists for infertility products, obstetrics-gynecological physicians, related healthcare professionals, and women's healthcare provider organizations. Femasys Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Intelligent Bio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelligent Bio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.