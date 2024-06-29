Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ILAG) Short Interest Up 648.2% in June

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ILAG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 397,300 shares, an increase of 648.2% from the May 31st total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 522,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ ILAG opened at $0.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.70 and a quick ratio of 5.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.54. Intelligent Living Application Group has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $1.25.

Intelligent Living Application Group Company Profile

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mechanical locksets to customers in the United States and Canada. Its mechanical locksets consist of deadbolts, entry locksets, privacy locksets, and passage locksets as well as storerooms locks. The company offers locksets for outdoors comprising main entrances and gates, and indoor uses.

