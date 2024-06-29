Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ILAG) Short Interest Up 648.2% in June

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ILAG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 397,300 shares, an increase of 648.2% from the May 31st total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 522,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Intelligent Living Application Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ILAG opened at $0.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.70 and a quick ratio of 5.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.54. Intelligent Living Application Group has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $1.25.
Intelligent Living Application Group Company Profile
