Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Major Shareholder Peru Ltd Intercorp Acquires 342,154 Shares of Stock

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Peru Ltd Intercorp bought 342,154 shares of Intercorp Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.67 per share, for a total transaction of $6,730,169.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,595,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,387,182.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Intercorp Financial Services Trading Up 0.4 %

IFS stock opened at $22.41 on Friday. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $30.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.57.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.21). Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $357.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Intercorp Financial Services Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.18%. Intercorp Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.79%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intercorp Financial Services from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Intercorp Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $848,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,953,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,521,000 after purchasing an additional 293,910 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 720,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,231,000 after purchasing an additional 25,601 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Intercorp Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd increased its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 301,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after buying an additional 199,359 shares during the period.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services.

