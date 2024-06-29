International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc cut its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 363,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,779,000 after purchasing an additional 43,348 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,368,000 after purchasing an additional 26,785 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 137.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after buying an additional 56,732 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IFF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.61.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IFF opened at $95.18 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.11 and a 12-month high of $99.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.54.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total transaction of $247,568.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,840.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

