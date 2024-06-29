Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Machines from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Intuitive Machines from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Machines has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Shares of LUNR stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. Intuitive Machines has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $13.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average of $4.63. The firm has a market cap of $411.28 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.32.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $73.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.00 million. Intuitive Machines had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Machines will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Machines by 250.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 601,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 429,531 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,369,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

