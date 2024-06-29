Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 79,684 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 201,037 shares.The stock last traded at $20.21 and had previously closed at $20.21.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day moving average of $19.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,093,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,491,000 after acquiring an additional 92,045 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,234,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,692,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,628,000. Finally, KWB Wealth raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 180,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after buying an additional 13,635 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

