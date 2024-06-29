Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2024

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXHGet Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 79,684 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 201,037 shares.The stock last traded at $20.21 and had previously closed at $20.21.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day moving average of $19.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,093,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,491,000 after acquiring an additional 92,045 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,234,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,692,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,628,000. Finally, KWB Wealth raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 180,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after buying an additional 13,635 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.