Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $39.40 and last traded at $39.46. 5,574 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 13,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.02.

The company has a market cap of $175.59 million, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 167.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $548,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 22,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period.

About Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF

The Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (ERTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Global Environment Select index. The fund tracks an index of global companies focusing on contributing to a more environmentally sustainable economy. ERTH was launched on Oct 24, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

