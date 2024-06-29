Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Sold by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 84.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $197.11 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $140.84 and a 52-week high of $200.47. The stock has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.55.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.3199 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

