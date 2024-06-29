Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.1% in the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,183,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $479.11 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $342.35 and a 52-week high of $487.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $454.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $436.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.7615 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

