Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Decreased by Enzi Wealth

Enzi Wealth decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 2.2% of Enzi Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Enzi Wealth’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Cedrus LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

QQQ opened at $479.11 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $487.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $454.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $436.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

