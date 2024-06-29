Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $483.10 and last traded at $480.79. 7,211,845 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 40,954,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $480.37.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $454.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $436.27.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $0.7615 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 77,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,696,000 after buying an additional 243,305 shares in the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 42,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,851,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 302.0% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,099,000 after acquiring an additional 16,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

