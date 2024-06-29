Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $483.10 and last traded at $480.79. 7,211,845 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 40,954,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $480.37.
Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.5 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $454.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $436.27.
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $0.7615 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco QQQ
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.