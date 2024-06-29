Investors Buy Large Volume of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:BITO)

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 849,621 call options on the company. This is an increase of 392% compared to the average daily volume of 172,671 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 450.3% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BITO opened at $22.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.45. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $12.79 and a 12 month high of $33.79.

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

