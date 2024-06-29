Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Aptiv (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 8,809 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 387% compared to the typical volume of 1,810 call options.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $30,330.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptiv

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 112,414 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,954,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $383,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 196.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 21,712 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth $605,000. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth $335,426,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APTV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Aptiv from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Aptiv

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $70.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.61 and a 200 day moving average of $79.67. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Aptiv will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.