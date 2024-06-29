Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.75) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, June 26th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.75) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.79). The consensus estimate for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.95) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.34) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.21) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

IONS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.64.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $47.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 7.37. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $35.95 and a fifty-two week high of $54.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.55 and a 200-day moving average of $44.88.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.42 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 49.49% and a negative return on equity of 107.64%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. First Turn Management LLC purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,044,000. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $3,158,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 956,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,407,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 260,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,189,000 after acquiring an additional 31,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $256,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,137.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $256,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,137.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Baroldi sold 4,006 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $166,649.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,649.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

