IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

IQV has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on IQVIA from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on IQVIA from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.73.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQV opened at $211.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $223.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $167.42 and a 1 year high of $261.73.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQVIA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 431.6% in the 1st quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 208,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,601,000 after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 56,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

