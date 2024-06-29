iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Stake Lessened by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. cut its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 80.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,142 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBB opened at $137.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.82. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.83 and a fifty-two week high of $141.16.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

