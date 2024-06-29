iShares China Large-Cap ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:FXI)

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSE:FXI – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 212,259 call options on the company. This is an increase of 29% compared to the average daily volume of 164,790 call options.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

FXI opened at $25.98 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $20.86 and a 12-month high of $30.54.

Institutional Trading of iShares China Large-Cap ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 482.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $494,000. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $49,199,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 155.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,179,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,480,000 after purchasing an additional 27,495,924 shares during the period.

