iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Position Boosted by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 456.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,218 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Norway Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SWP Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,993,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 166,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,115,000 after purchasing an additional 37,396 shares in the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Dodds Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,087,000. Finally, Traction Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $259,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $58.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $61.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.44.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

