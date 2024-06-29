iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDAT) Trading 0.6% Higher

iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDAT – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.48 and last traded at $31.31. Approximately 599 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.11.

iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.98 and a 200 day moving average of $28.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 million, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.40.

About iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF

The iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (IDAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an index of global technology companies that focus on two primary themes: cloud computing and 5G. Holdings are weighted by market-cap within each theme. IDAT was launched on Jun 8, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

