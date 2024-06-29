iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 854,000 shares, a decrease of 56.2% from the May 31st total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,074,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,692,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,599,000 after buying an additional 212,969 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,658,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,973,000 after purchasing an additional 448,450 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,705,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,033,000 after purchasing an additional 544,500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,591,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,247,000 after purchasing an additional 51,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,164,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,723,000 after purchasing an additional 29,799 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

ACWX stock opened at $53.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.17. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.89 and a fifty-two week high of $55.21. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.7839 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

