iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 515,600 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the May 31st total of 397,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 482,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:AAXJ opened at $71.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $60.92 and a 52-week high of $73.64.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2654 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAXJ. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 21,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 8,855 shares during the period. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

