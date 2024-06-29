iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 515,600 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the May 31st total of 397,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 482,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ:AAXJ opened at $71.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $60.92 and a 52-week high of $73.64.
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2654 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).
