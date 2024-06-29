iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Bought by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 364,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,484 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for 1.7% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $14,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LongView Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 111,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 446,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,697,000 after acquiring an additional 10,431 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 254,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,079,000 after acquiring an additional 19,482 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $39.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.28 and a fifty-two week high of $40.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.53.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.