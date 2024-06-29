iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF (BATS:KWT) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF (BATS:KWT – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.19 and last traded at $31.19. Approximately 401 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.21.

iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $73.29 million, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.72 and its 200-day moving average is $32.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF stock. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF (BATS:KWT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 222,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned approximately 12.02% of iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF worth $6,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF (KWT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of all-cap stocks in Kuwait. KWT was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

