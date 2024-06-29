iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,611.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,913,000 after purchasing an additional 67,682 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 78,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,974,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $232,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 174.5% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 6,409 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 571.6% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 22,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 18,788 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $174.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $179.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.27.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

