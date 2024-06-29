iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWD. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5,631.8% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. now owns 13,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $174.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.27. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $179.56. The company has a market capitalization of $54.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

