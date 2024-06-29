iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Purchased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 260.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $128.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.16. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $102.64 and a twelve month high of $132.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.3455 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

