iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 307,997 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 105% from the previous session’s volume of 150,217 shares.The stock last traded at $93.75 and had previously closed at $93.82.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 81.1% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

