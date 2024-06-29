iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 24.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 117,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,675 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $15,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 3,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 9,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $150.50 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $100.84 and a 1 year high of $154.41. The company has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.08.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

