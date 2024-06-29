Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Purchased by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,555 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $5,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $855,000. Glovista Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,483,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 750,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,706,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,383,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

JAAA stock opened at $50.88 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $49.59 and a 52-week high of $51.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.60.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

