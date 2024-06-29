Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, an increase of 642.3% from the May 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Japan Exchange Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:JPXGY opened at $11.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.92. Japan Exchange Group has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

About Japan Exchange Group

Japan Exchange Group, Inc operates as a financial instruments exchange holding company in Japan. The company engages in the operation of financial instruments exchange markets for trading listed securities and derivatives instruments to market users; publication of stock prices and quotations; provision of market facilities for trading of commodity derivatives, physical commodities, and commodity index futures; self-regulatory operations, such as listing examination, listed company compliance, market surveillance, and inspections and examinations of trading participants.

