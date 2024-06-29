JAPAN POST BANK (OTCMKTS:JPPTY) Trading Up 1%

JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPPTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.14 and last traded at $9.14. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.05.

JAPAN POST BANK Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average is $10.51.

JAPAN POST BANK Company Profile

JAPAN POST BANK Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate clients in Japan and internationally. The company offers liquid deposits, including transfer deposits, savings deposits, ordinary deposits, etc.; fixed-term deposits, such as time deposits, TEIGAKU deposits, etc.; and other deposits, as well as negotiable certificates of deposit.

