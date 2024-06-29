Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Short Interest Up 1,175.0% in June

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 1,175.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Jardine Matheson Stock Performance
Shares of Jardine Matheson stock opened at $35.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Jardine Matheson has a one year low of $34.93 and a one year high of $51.67.
About Jardine Matheson
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Jardine Matheson
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Matheson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Matheson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.