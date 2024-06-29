Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Short Interest Up 1,175.0% in June

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 1,175.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Jardine Matheson Stock Performance

Shares of Jardine Matheson stock opened at $35.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Jardine Matheson has a one year low of $34.93 and a one year high of $51.67.

About Jardine Matheson

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates in motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transport businesses in China, Southeast Asia, and internationally.

