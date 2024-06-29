JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE) Short Interest Update

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a drop of 95.6% from the May 31st total of 697,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 713,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
JE Cleantech Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:JCSE opened at $0.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.79. JE Cleantech has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
JE Cleantech Company Profile
