JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE) Short Interest Update

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a drop of 95.6% from the May 31st total of 697,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 713,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

JE Cleantech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JCSE opened at $0.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.79. JE Cleantech has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

JE Cleantech Company Profile

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells cleaning systems for various industrial end-use applications in Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. It provides various cleaning systems and other equipment, including aqueous washing systems, plating and cleaning systems, train cleaning systems, and filtration units, as well as equipment parts and components.

