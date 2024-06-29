Jennifer Leyden Sells 12,428 Shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 12,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $40,142.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,767.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Getty Images Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE GETY opened at $3.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 54.33 and a beta of 2.09. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $7.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $222.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.29 million. Getty Images had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 3.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GETY. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Getty Images during the third quarter worth about $52,554,000. EULAV Asset Management grew its position in Getty Images by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Getty Images by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 49.3% during the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 16,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 5,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 45.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GETY shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Getty Images from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.08.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

