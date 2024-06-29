Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Trading Down 0.8%

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.17 and last traded at $6.18. Approximately 26,239 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 63,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.23.
Jiayin Group Trading Down 0.8 %
The company has a market cap of $331.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.14.
Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. Jiayin Group had a return on equity of 58.72% and a net margin of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $204.33 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Jiayin Group
Jiayin Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions. It also offers referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and technology development and services, as well as guarantee services.
See Also
