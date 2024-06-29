Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Trading Down 0.8%

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.17 and last traded at $6.18. Approximately 26,239 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 63,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.23.

Jiayin Group Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $331.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.14.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. Jiayin Group had a return on equity of 58.72% and a net margin of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $204.33 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Jiayin Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group during the first quarter worth $439,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Jiayin Group by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Jiayin Group in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, EWA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jiayin Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 44.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jiayin Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions. It also offers referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and technology development and services, as well as guarantee services.

