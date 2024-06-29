Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) Trading Down 1.5%

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Free Report) fell 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.36. 92,308 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 461,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

Jiuzi Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.88.

Jiuzi Company Profile

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Zhejiang Jiuzi New Energy Vehicles Co, Ltd., franchises and operates retail stores under the Jiuzi brand that sell new energy vehicles, plug-in electric vehicles, and related components and parts in the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

