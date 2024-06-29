JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Rating for Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 115.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $4.50 to $3.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $4.80 to $4.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Labs PBC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.30.

Get Planet Labs PBC alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PL

Planet Labs PBC Stock Performance

Shares of PL opened at $1.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $540.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.97. Planet Labs PBC has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $3.77.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $60.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.80 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 59.26% and a negative return on equity of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Planet Labs PBC

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PL. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Labs PBC

(Get Free Report)

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company's platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Labs PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Labs PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.