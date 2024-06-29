John R. Furner Sells 13,125 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $895,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 645,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,025,828. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of WMT opened at $67.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.29. The company has a market capitalization of $544.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $69.04.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 199.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,745,334 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,774,717,000 after acquiring an additional 274,229,968 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Walmart by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,861,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,421,342,000 after acquiring an additional 36,625,314 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,674,652,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Walmart by 183.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,172,985 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,755,339,000 after acquiring an additional 18,865,484 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Walmart by 212.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,035,473 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $844,514,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544,958 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.97.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

