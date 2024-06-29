John R. Furner Sells 13,125 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $895,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 645,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,025,828. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Walmart Price Performance
Shares of WMT opened at $67.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.29. The company has a market capitalization of $544.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $69.04.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart
Analysts Set New Price Targets
WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.97.
View Our Latest Research Report on Walmart
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Walmart
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.